Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fastly by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Fastly by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Fastly by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Fastly by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 318,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,438.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,709 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 11.88.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

