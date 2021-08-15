Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 1,266 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,883. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $448.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

