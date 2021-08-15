Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 2,227 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.76. 1,320,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,880. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $76.71 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

