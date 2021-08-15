Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 3,025 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,960,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,967. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

