Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 9,962 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 188.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,044,303,000 after acquiring an additional 153,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,544,000 after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.66. 901,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,911. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $307.33.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.