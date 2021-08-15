Slow Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up about 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $13.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $691.19. 397,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,300. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.52 and a 12 month high of $714.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $633.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

