Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,888 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in First Solar by 13.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 923,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after purchasing an additional 108,673 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,797. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,777 shares of company stock worth $4,229,589. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.