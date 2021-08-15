Slow Capital Inc. Sells 4,494 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 3.0% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $717.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,671,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,371,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.33 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

