Slow Capital Inc. Sells 6,354 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,560. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $6,118,558.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock worth $205,939,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

