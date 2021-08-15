SmartKey (SKEY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.25 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $27.99 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SmartKey

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

