SmartKey (SKEY) Price Down 8.6% This Week

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $23.74 million and $1.04 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartKey has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00867781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00104580 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00043763 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey (SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.