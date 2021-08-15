Smartlands Network Price Tops $7.41 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $37.79 million and $31,650.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for $7.41 or 0.00015740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 65.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Smartlands Network

SLT is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

