SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,787 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the quarter. Compass Diversified accounts for approximately 3.7% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Compass Diversified worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. 118,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

