SmileyCoin (SMLY) Market Capitalization Tops $764,910.39

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $764,910.39 and $171.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SmileyCoin

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

