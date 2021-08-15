Smoothy 24-Hour Volume Tops $850,910.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Smoothy has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $850,910.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00049075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00137671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00154365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,579.36 or 0.99741782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.26 or 0.00876804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.60 or 0.06973627 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

