Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,048 shares during the period. Snap makes up about 1.8% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $29,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,134,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,299,328. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.77.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $708,775.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,265,218 shares in the company, valued at $66,892,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,421,982 shares of company stock worth $448,443,533 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

