SnowGem Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005792 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 100.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

