SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Tops $8.29 on Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $8.29 or 0.00017951 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $175,267.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00130135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00154478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,300.00 or 1.00202093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.64 or 0.00877884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.00 or 0.07066080 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,793 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.