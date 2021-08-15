Sociall (SCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $402,197.30

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Sociall has a market cap of $402,197.30 and approximately $44.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00874288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00109536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00044492 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

