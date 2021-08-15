Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Société BIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

BICEY opened at $34.23 on Friday. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.65.

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

