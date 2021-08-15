Soda Coin (SOC) Price Hits $0.0963 on Top Exchanges

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded up 406.1% against the US dollar. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $168.81 million and approximately $50.35 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0963 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00864787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00109556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00044429 BTC.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

