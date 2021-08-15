Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 599,900 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the July 15th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SAII opened at $8.98 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth $75,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter worth $101,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter worth $170,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

