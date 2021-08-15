Solana (SOL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $482.64 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Solana has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion and $482.64 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $46.67 or 0.00101340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.90 or 0.00866170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00104686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00043829 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 501,828,155 coins and its circulating supply is 286,295,242 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.