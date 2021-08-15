Solanium (SLIM) Price Reaches $0.45

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular exchanges. Solanium has a market cap of $18.60 million and approximately $427,702.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00048869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00135432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00156137 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,156.54 or 1.00194525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.86 or 0.00875089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.94 or 0.06915841 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

