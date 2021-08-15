SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.