SOLVE (SOLVE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.61 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 63% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $37.48 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0931 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00026855 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00035651 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 402,725,972 coins. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

