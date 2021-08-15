Sora Validator Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $175,953.00 (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Sora Validator Token has a market cap of $254,505.46 and approximately $175,953.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,178.73 or 1.00129823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00080842 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000999 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012982 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Sora Validator Token

Sora Validator Token (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,366 coins. The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Sora Validator Token

