SOTA Finance Market Cap Hits $2.15 Million (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded up 18% against the US dollar. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $136.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.67 or 0.00868680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00104304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044119 BTC.

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

