South Shore Capital Advisors Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

South Shore Capital Advisors reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.8% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $10.67 on Friday, reaching $2,754.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,550.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

