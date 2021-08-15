South Shore Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

South Shore Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.0% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,439,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,063. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.62. The stock has a market cap of $453.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

