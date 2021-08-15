South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Up 140.0% in July

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

STSBF opened at $0.13 on Friday. South Star Battery Metals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

