South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.84.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get South State alerts:

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter worth $799,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in South State by 8,195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter worth $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.06. South State has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that South State will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.