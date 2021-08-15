SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGQRF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23. SouthGobi Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 81.39.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

