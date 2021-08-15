Soverain 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. Soverain has a total market cap of $9,590.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Soverain has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Soverain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00039593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00285073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00038124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Soverain

SOVE uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg . Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

