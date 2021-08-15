S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $8.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $441.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $413.52. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $444.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.