Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Up 88.1% Over Last Week

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.26 or 0.00069700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded up 88.1% against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $110,453.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00868643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00107782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00044317 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.