Space Cow Boy Tops 1-Day Volume of $446,440.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $446,440.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 56.4% higher against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for $32.26 or 0.00069985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.33 or 0.00866309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00104656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043801 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

