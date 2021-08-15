Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Market Cap Hits $797,883.36

Spaceswap MILK2 (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded up 65% against the dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market capitalization of $797,883.36 and $152,890.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00132704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00153970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,995.16 or 1.00455683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.94 or 0.00877855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using US dollars.

