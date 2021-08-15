Spaceswap (MILK2) One Day Trading Volume Hits $49,013.00

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00048751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00137975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00154779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,585.86 or 0.99932685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.02 or 0.00875765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.23 or 0.06901244 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

