SparkPoint Fuel 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $742,106.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0732 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $742,106.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00130135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00154478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,300.00 or 1.00202093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.64 or 0.00877884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.00 or 0.07066080 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

