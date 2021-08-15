SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 3,675 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,096,000. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,318,000 after purchasing an additional 140,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock remained flat at $$119.44 during midday trading on Friday. 458,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,128. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

