SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 55,469 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,469 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.44. 884,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $52.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

