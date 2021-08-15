SPC Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 168.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after acquiring an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after acquiring an additional 288,465 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.97. 851,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,865. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of -274.04, a PEG ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.95.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

