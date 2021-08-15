SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.16. 556,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

