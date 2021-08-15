SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,390,000 after buying an additional 127,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,662,069 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

