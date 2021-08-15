SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,051 shares of company stock worth $68,540,205 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

PG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,727. The company has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.