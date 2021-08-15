SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

RPG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.51. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $197.91.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

