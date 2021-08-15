SPC Financial Inc. Has $26.37 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,684 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.77. 67,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,879. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.