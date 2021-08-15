SPC Financial Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,063 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.16. 352,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.98. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $286.18 and a 1-year high of $471.38.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

