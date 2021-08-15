SPC Financial Inc. Makes New $18.92 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,918,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for about 2.3% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $192.93. 39,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,328. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.07 and a fifty-two week high of $194.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.20.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

